Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from all three forms of Indian cricket on 15 August this year. But he is playing the Indian Premier League i.e. IPL and as usual is the captain of Chennai Super Kings. There was a time when MS Dhoni was called a great finisher, but age and time have reduced his brightness. He and his team are facing a lot of struggles.

Chennai Super Kings have failed to meet the goals in all three matches of this season. Although she won the first match against Mumbai Indians, she lost the next 2 matches against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals badly. Dhoni has come down significantly in the batting order of the CAK to meet the target of runs against Mumbai Indians but could not show anything amazing. Sam Curran’s team won.

Dhoni’s ability is not the same

In the next two matches, more questions were raised on Dhoni. He came to bat at number seven against Rajasthan Royals. At the same time, number six came in the match against Delhi Capitals. He could not win his team in both the matches. Former Indian cricket team player and commentator Ajay Jadeja has also criticized Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He said that MS Dhoni has no finishing ability as before.

Standing back cannot win a war

Ajay Jadeja said, “I say once again. I am not happy about the batting position of SS Dhoni. The battle fought back cannot be won. It is said that the army lays down its arms, when the general retreated Goes away. In cricket, I believe that those who come forward and play, have more chances to win. “

Dhoni’s batting contradiction

Ajay Jadeja further said, “Dhoni has retired from the Indian cricket team but he is currently leading the CAK. The kids who would have started watching cricket. They would be watching the Dhoni playing on the screen, Must be finding contradiction with his previous. Which is very sad for a great batsman. “

