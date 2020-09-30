The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) teams, who have suffered losses despite a better performance in the previous matches, have to overcome small mistakes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match to be held on Thursday. Will try

Kings XI (KXIP) gave Rajasthan Royals a target of 224 runs in the match played on Sunday but could not defend it which is a deep blow for the team. Mumbai, on the other hand, tried to reach the 202-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thanks to the superb innings of Keeran Pollard and Ishan Kishan but eventually lost two points in the super over. .

Small mistakes were heavy

The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lost their opening match but made a comeback by beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, small mistakes against RCB overshadowed him. This is also the case with Kings XI (KXIP), which opened their account against RCB after losing the first match to Delhi Capitals but despite losing their best against Rajasthan Royals. Kings XI Punjab also made some mistakes which he would like to avoid repeating. He failed to do so when he had to tighten up the opposing team. In his two matches he was in a better position but could not take advantage of it.

Punjab bowlers will have to achieve rhythm

The Punjab bowlers did not appear in their rhythm against the Royals (RR). This is evidenced by Rahul Tewatia’s five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell. Even the best in-form Mohammad Shami took 53 runs in four overs and took three wickets. Barring leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (Ravi Bishnoi), no bowler was able to make an impact in the last match. Captain KL Rahul, however, kept a very positive attitude and encouraged the enthusiasm of his bowlers. He will now be expecting a better performance from his bowlers.

Gayle has no chance

Kings XI have not given a chance to explosive batsman Chris Gayle yet but his batting looks strong due to the brilliant performances of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If Mumbai wants to win the match, then both of them will have to be dismissed cheaply. Both Rahul and Aggarwal have so far scored a century and a half-century each. Against the Royals, they shared an 183-run partnership for the first wicket.



Balance in Mumbai team

The batting and bowling department of Mumbai (MI) seems quite balanced. He has top-order batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, followed by aggressive batsmen like Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

Tension regarding Bumrah

The form of his star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains a matter of concern for Mumbai. The matches played so far showed a lack of consistency in their performance. Bumrah has taken three wickets in three matches and has failed to make an impact. The Mumbai team has played the first match on this ground and will try to take advantage of it. He played his first two matches at this ground.

Teams: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Puran, Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Villogen.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Karen Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLanegan. , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Kuplter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult. The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.