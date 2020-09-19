The 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The first match is being played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Here Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) decided to bowl first by winning the toss against the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.The 13th season of the IPL started with fours, when Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma sent the first ball of the first over of Chennai’s Pacer Deepak Chahar across the boundary. Deepak Chahar had the first over of the tournament.

Piyush Chawla’s first wicket

Mumbai captain Rohit, who started with four boundaries, could not play a big innings and fell to Piyush Chawla on a personal score of 12 runs. His catch was caught by Sam Karan. The wicket fell on the fourth ball of the 5th over, while the team’s score was 46 runs.

Dhoni landed on the ground after 437 days

This is Dhoni’s first cricket match since the 2019 World Cup. He has landed on the field 437 days later. The 13th season of the IPL was scheduled to be held in March but was temporarily postponed due to Corona.

MI vs CSK: IPL to end in 2019, start in 2020

Let us know that the two teams clashed with each other in the final of last season, where Mumbai Indians won the title for the fourth time. Dwayne Bravo is not playing in this match for Chennai.

Teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Kairan Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Karan, Lungi Angidi.