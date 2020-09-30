It was the last time in 2015 before the two-year ban when Rajasthan Royals won their three matches of the season. The team has won its first two matches this year. It also included record runchase against Kings XI Punjab.Rajasthan Royals played both their opening matches in Sharjah. On this big scoring ground, he scored 216 runs and then 226 runs. This time the match is in Dubai. It is a big ground and the wicket is also not easy to bat against Sharjah. Here the ball comes to a halt and it is not easy to take big shots.

There have been a total of 21 matches between the two teams so far. Both have won 10–10 matches. One match did not yield results. However, KKR is ahead when it comes to the recent form. Kolkata has won four of the last five matches. In 2015, Rajasthan won a match. At the same time, the second match could not be completed. After this, the team was banned for two years. In 2018, Kolkata won all the three matches, while in 2019, both teams won one match each.

The Royals batting has won them both matches but their major problem is bowling. Both times the team scored over 200 runs. Jaydev Unadkat is the most experienced Indian bowler in the team and he is yet to leave an impact. Although Ranji Trophy this season, Unadkat took the most wickets, but his edge in the IPL does not look like that. In such a situation, the pressure increases on Jofra Archer. Apart from this, Rahul Tewatia will be in the spinners. It will also be interesting to see that the team would like to include under-19 World Cup star Karthik Tyagi in the team.

Talking about Kolkata, he opened his account after defeating Sunrisers against Mumbai Indians. When Eoin Morgan became the finisher against Sunrisers, Shubman Gill played a big turn as an opener. Gill is being called the star of the future and this young batsman will have to continue his good form.

So far this season 5 matches have been played at Dubai International Stadium. Only the team batting first in five matches has won. The match for Delhi-Punjab and Bengaluru-Mumbai was decided in the Super Over, but in both matches, only the team batting first won.

Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Teotia, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Karan, Joffra Archer, Ankit Rajput, Jaydev Unadkat

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (captain / wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty