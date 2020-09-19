Watches of waiting for cricket fans are over. The IPL 2020 starts on Saturday, September 19. The first match is to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. But Bollywood has also got a temper in it. Farhan Akhtar will show his game before the game starts on Saturday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Yes, Farhan Akhtar’s entry is going to be done before Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on the field.

Farhan will inaugurate cricket live

Farhan Akhtar is about to inaugurate ‘Cricket Live’, ahead of the first match of ‘Dream 11 IPL 2020’ on Star Sports Live Broadcast. This time the IPL is delayed by six months due to Corona epidemic. During this time, while Farhan will promote his sports-based film ‘Hurricane’, he will also address the audience and the players. Farhan says, “This is a difficult period and our country is constantly trying to move forward.”

‘After the fall it is necessary to get up and stay connected with the ground’

With this ‘New Normal’ in the world, Farhan is very excited for this entry. Farhan says, “It is important to get up after a fall, learn from mistakes and most importantly, stay grounded and remain humble even after victory. I can understand this feeling more seriously after working on my film ‘Storm’. ‘

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra is making a storm



Please tell that Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Hurricane’ is made on the background of the game. In this, he plays the role of a boxer. Farhan will be seen on the pre-show Cricket Live before the inaugural match on Saturday evening. Poster of the film ‘Hurricane’ is already today and the fans are feeling quite thrilled. The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment, while it is directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra.