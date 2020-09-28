In the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets and achieved the biggest goal of IPL history. Along with Rahul Tewatia, Sanju Samson played a key role in this Rajasthan victory. He scored a quick innings of 85 runs from just 42 balls. Earlier from the match, Samson batted a blistering 74 against Chennai Super Kings. Due to this performance, he is now being compared to former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media.

However, former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir does not agree with this at all. This is the reason that when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor compared Samson to Dhoni, Gautam got agitated. He wrote in response to Tharoor’s tweet, “Sanju Samson does not need to be like anyone. He will be ‘The Sanju Samson’ of Indian cricket.”

Tharoor wrote praising Samson, writing, “Rajasthan Royals win! I have known Sanju Samson for the last 10 years and when he was just 14 years old I told him that one day he will become MS Dhoni the next day. Come. You know from his two brilliant innings in the IPL that a world-class player has arrived. ”

Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket. https://t.co/xUBmQILBXv – Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 27, 2020

But Gambhir’s answer went unnoticed to Dhoni’s fans and he heard them very well. Gautam has been critical of MS Dhoni from time to time. Recently, while chasing a target of 217 runs in a match against Rajasthan Royals when he did not come to bat at number four or five, Gambhir said that Dhoni needs to come from the front and lead the team and if he If nothing comes down the batting order, nothing will happen.

Fans of Dhoni raging on Gautam Gambhir:

Kya mtlb log kisi ko next gambhir nhi ​​khte pic.twitter.com/2dnYnumpGw – Risssshabh👶 (@Sarcasmiclol) September 27, 2020

Gauti don’t be so jealous of Dhoni .. You not even achieved 1% of his total achievements .. 🤣 Yur just a kiddo infront of Dhoni and don’t try too much, Sanju Samson’s inspiration is only n only Dhoni 🤣😎 – Msd Addict 😍 (@ Prashan38476645) September 27, 2020

Dhoni nu pera ketaa pothum, thalaivan sornaa kaa maari aaiduvaan! Imagine the betrayals dhoni would have faced from these people while captaining the team. https://t.co/Xh5LTzrsLD – Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 27, 2020

I respect u Gautam! But there is nothing wrong in idolizing someone with whom we are inspired. We can be a better version our self if we adept good quality of the one who inspire us. Sanju respect and Adore dhoni and wanted to play under his captaincy it was his dream. pic.twitter.com/d5G5SILApe – Deep Jaiswal (@deepjaiswal) September 27, 2020

Talking about the match, on the basis of Rahul Tewatiya’s five-run six-over knock in an over, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets to score a huge score by Mayank Agarwal’s century in Sharjah in the Indian Premier League. Broke his 12-year-old record of achieving the biggest goal. The Royals had a target of 224 runs in front. He needed 51 runs in the last three overs. Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls, four fours, seven sixes) and skipper Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls, seven fours, two sixes) were the ones in the pavilion to set a strong foundation for scoring big goals. Samson was named ‘man of the match’ for his brilliant innings.