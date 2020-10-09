The journey of the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far has not been special. The team has been able to win just two of the 6 matches at the point table and is ranked sixth with four points. In their last match, the team suffered a close defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR scored 167 runs in the first play, in response to which Chennai could score 157 runs and lost the match by 10 runs. Team captain Dhoni could not do anything special in this match and was dismissed early. Angry at the defeat of the team in this way, some people spewed venom for Dhoni’s daughter and made lewd comments.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni received poor reactions on every social media platform after the Chennai Super Kings continued to perform poorly. Till now, it was often seen that his wife or girlfriend was targeted for the poor performance of the players, but for the first time, people have made indecent remarks about the children of the players. The Chennai-Kolkata match was played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai kept their grip strong for a long time in this match, but in the end, the Kolkata bowlers performed brilliantly and turned the match towards their team.

With the loss in this match, Chennai has lost four matches so far while the team has won two matches. The team will now play Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday in the IPL. Dhoni may have suffered the wrath of the people over the performance of the team after losing against KKR, but there are countless fans who are seen standing with him in such a situation. Let’s look at the reactions of the people who came in support –

People abusing Ziva Dhoni for yesterday’s loss ??? Wtf is wrong with you mfs? – Shash🏌️ (@_Shakti_maan) October 8, 2020

This is getting too much I feel we have not grown up for https://t.co/GIO2InKAd3 and any one can just post anything they want this is very sad – JAGDISH MALUKANI (@jagdishmalukani) October 9, 2020

Seriously, as an Indian I am ashamed of having such citizens in my country. The thinking of Indians have gone really low in recent years. Where are we heading as a country. – Mr Singh (@charaninspires) October 9, 2020