A tremendous match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 90-run innings victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore against CSK, but surprisingly, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma is not on the social media.

People are not tired of praising Anushka Sharma on social media. Actually, people are giving credit to Virat for coming back to Anushka. This led to some pictures of the match which became increasingly viral on social media.

Celebrate Anushka’s style

When Virat started returning after playing a smokeless innings, Anushka sat in the audience gallery and greeted her husband’s magnificent innings. In the pictures, Virat Kohli is seen flying to Anushka Sharma and celebrating his magnificent innings.

Virat’s form returned due to Anushka

Seeing this photo, the fans now feel that Anushka is the reason for Virat coming back into form. Many such tweets have been done on social media. One user writes – Virat Kohli makes 90 and goes to the pavilion. Anushka smiles and cheers him. This is where love is. My heart is full These two are made for each other.

Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better. pic.twitter.com/5NUR3E5Fg8 – Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 10, 2020

One user wrote, Congratulations Anushka Sharma, you took all the credit today. Virat Kohli played well because of you. If they can fail because of you, then they can also succeed because of you.

Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9DS262ft7p – Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) October 10, 2020

I want to see today trollers should praise Anushka Sharma for kohli performance pic.twitter.com/PrgBB2mpF4 – Rohini (@ Rohini98585349) October 10, 2020

By the way, one reason for giving credit to Virat’s success to Anushka is a controversial statement given by Sunil Gavaskar recently. Sunil Gavaskar blamed Anushka for Virat’s poor form. Gavaskar was criticized on social media for this statement. In such a situation, as soon as Virat showed his magnificent form to Dobra, the fans did not back down in supporting Anushka.

