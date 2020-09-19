The first match of IPL 2020 is being played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Mumbai team came out to bat, scoring 162 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs, with Saurabh Tiwari contributing the highest at 42 runs.

During the fielding of Chennai, once in the match, there was a great view of Faf Duplesey’s best fielding. He converted Ravindra Jadeja for two wickets in one over by converting a shot that was going for sixes from both Saurabh Tiwari and Hardik Pandya.

Chennai Super Kings allowed the defending champions Mumbai Indians to be 162 for nine in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, thanks to tight bowling by the death overs led by Lungi Ngidi and superb fielding by Faf Duplessis. Mumbai looked in a position to score more than 180 runs at one time, but they scored only 41 runs in the last six overs and lost six wickets in the meantime. Saurabh Tiwari scored 42 runs from his side. For this, he played 31 balls and hit three fours and a six. Engidi took three wickets while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each for Chennai.

The world’s largest T20 league is being organized this year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in three locations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the increase in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India. After the inaugural match of the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will face off in Dubai the next day, while on 21 September, there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Two matches will be played for a total of ten days. Of these, the first match would start at 3.30 pm Indian time, and the second match would start at 7.30 pm. Dubai will host a total of 24 matches. 20 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The IPL 2020 playoff venues will be announced later. The final will be held on 10 November. The tournament will run for a total of 53 days and thus become the longest running season in IPL history.