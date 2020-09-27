The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsmen and the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers have been successful in earning the Orange and Purple caps respectively after Saturday’s match in IPL-13. On Saturday, two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.The player with the highest number of runs in the league is given the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap is given to the bowler who took the highest wicket. Faf du Plessis has scored 173 runs in three matches so far and ranks first in the list of batsmen with the highest runs in the league.

He is followed by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain Lokesh Rahul, who has 153 runs to his name. In third place is Mayank Agarwal, who has 115 runs. Kagiso Rabada ranks first in bowling. Rabada took two wickets in five matches. In second place is Sam Karan, who has five wickets in three matches.

Punjab’s Mohammed Shami is third with four wickets in two matches. As far as the team is concerned, Delhi Capitals, headed by Shreyas Iyer, are in first place with 4 points. Delhi won the first two matches. They are followed by Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.