IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders’ new captain Eoin Morgan believes that Dinesh Karthik has given more importance to the team than himself. That is why he has decided to quit the captaincy. Karthik suddenly resigned from the post of KKR captain before the match against Mumbai Indians today. After this, he had given the responsibility of captaincy to the team’s deputy captain Eoin Morgen.

Morgan said in an interview to Darren Ganga, “Yes, I was surprised like everyone else. Yesterday, DK (Dinesh Karthik) reported that he wanted to step down as captain. Actually, he told that he should focus on batting. Wants to give and that’s the best option for the team. “

Morgen further said that I believe it is a very selfless work. Also, it shows how courageous he is. He kept the team ahead of himself as the captain.

The new KKR captain further said that he will continue to seek help from Karthik and other senior players during the match. He said, “I will be happy to continue captaining this team. Definitely no longer vice captain but as captain and I hope to continue working with our players.”

Significantly, this season, Dinesh Karthik was facing a lot of criticism about the captaincy. However, under his captaincy, the team had so far won four of the seven matches, but he was severely criticized for the team selection and the order of the batsmen.