England’s limited overs team captain Eoin Morgan has praised the young opener Shubman Gill. Morgan shared a 92-run partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.With the help of Gill and Morgan’s fourth wicket partnership, Kolkata achieved the target of 143 runs with two overs and seven wickets in hand.

Gill was the highest run-scorer for the team. This young player scored 70 runs off 62 balls. At the same time, Morgan scored the winning four, giving the team the first win of this season. The left-handed batsman scored 42 runs off 29 balls.

Morgan said for the 21-year-old batsman, ‘Frankly, I didn’t need to tell Gill much. It was a really beautiful experience to see him bat.

Morgan added, ‘Gill’s bat swing is good and his style is strong. It is fantastic to see him bat. He is good young and wants to learn quickly. I would love to bat with him even further. ‘

Kolkata fast bowler Pat Cummins performed well in this match, emerging from a poor first match experience. He took one wicket for 19 runs in four overs.