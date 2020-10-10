Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith admitted after the fourth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League match here that he was not able to play according to strategy under pressure. Rajasthan Royals lost to Delhi Capitals by 46 runs, after which Smith said, ‘We are not playing well in the whole 40 overs. We are doing some good things in pieces but unfortunately we are not able to play according to plan under pressure. I think we gave some runs in the end. ‘

Smith won the toss and invited the Delhi Capitals to bat, scoring 184 runs for eight wickets. In response, Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 138 runs in 19.4 overs.



Smith said, the wicket was not as good as it had been. We gave 10-15 runs more. He said, ‘Ben Stokes’ segregation will be completed tomorrow, we will play the next day. He has not done any practice but we will have to talk about it. ‘