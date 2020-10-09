The captaincy of Dinesh Karthik has started to be questioned after the Kolkata Knight Riders lost a few occasions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In fact, despite England captain Eoin Morgan in the team, some people are not pleased to select Karthik to lead the team. In such a situation, the statement of Eoin Morgan himself has come out.

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan believes that if a team progresses towards achieving greatness, the player plays an important role even without the ‘captaincy’ tag. Morgan is one of the key players in the Kolkata Knight Riders team led by Dinesh Karthik. They feel that such management has done a good job in the first three weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Alan Border, outraged by India’s demand on Australian tour, said- we should not bow down

Morgan said in an exclusive interview to PTI, “There are many senior players in our team to lead, but they don’t have that reputation.” When asked whether as a successful international captain, he volunteered as his captain (Dinesh Karthik) or wait to ask for help? He said, “I think it’s been working really well so far. I believe DK (Karthik) and Brendan McCullum leads the team very well. “

“It is also an important role inside the team because when the senior players other than the captain, coach and vice-captain take the leadership or decision, it sends a clear message to the rest of the team,” he said. Ranked fourth in the table with six points. Morgan of Ireland has established himself as one of the most respected captains. He is the captain of the world winning team which has the most diversity in culture. Is delighted that the IPL dressing room brings with it players from different backgrounds, different languages, creating wonderful memories.

Jadeja and Sehwag fiercely praised Dinesh Karthik, said- DK did what Dhoni has done for years with the opposing team

He said, “I think the game is always fleeting, but when you are playing, the language you speak is always with you.” It’s interesting to see people talking in different languages ​​and people who don’t know about that language also understand the part of the conversation. “

Like many others, the 34-year-old Morgan also agreed that the development of franchise cricket played a key role in bringing together players from different fields. He said, “The development of franchise cricket has brought together different cultures and different languages, which makes it easier to mix.”

He said that the demand for England players in this format has increased now as compared to seven-eight earlier. He said, “I haven’t played IPL for many seasons and I believe that more players are coming for it now than seven-eight years ago.” Many players representing England are in high demand. Jose Butler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have the chance to be the most useful players. “