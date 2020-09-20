Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi Capitals star opener, was unlucky against Kings XI Punjab in his first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and was run out without opening any account. While taking the run in the second over of the match, Dhawan fell into a misunderstanding with his teammate Prithvi Shaw and had to return to zero after being run out.

IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP 2nd Match: Shikhar Dhawan Run Out#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/qUgB9GhUnd – IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHT (@ ipl2020highlite) September 20, 2020