13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, Kolkata Kinght Riders) The performance has been mixed so far. The team has won three out of five matches, while losing twice. Chennai Super Kings (CSK, Chennai Super Kings) KKR had won by 10 runs against, after which captain Dinesh Karthik called Sunil Narine a key player of the team. Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has a different opinion.

In the last over overs against CSK, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell bowled brilliantly, on which KKR won the thrilling match by 10 runs. In this match, captain Dinesh Karthik used Sunil Narine from the 11th over and this strategy proved also effective against Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team. However, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has appeared unhappy with this strategy by KKR and has advised Naren not to use it in the last over. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik had changed his strategy in this match, which also gave him a great result.

Karthik bowled him from the 11th over, not using spin bowler Sunil Narine in the first 10 overs. Naren took a wicket for 31 runs in 4 overs while performing great bowling in that match. After the match was over, Brett Lee said in the Star Sports show, “KKR may have won against CSK through this strategy, but I believe CSK has lost the match itself.” I don’t think it is a good strategy to use Sunil Narine in the last over, even though KKR have won against CSK, but against the other teams, I don’t think this plan is right.