During the 8th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders opened their winning account by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad under the captaincy of David Warner at the Dubai International Stadium. KKR had an easy target of 143 runs for the win, which helped them reach the target two overs before Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 70 and Eoin Morgan’s unbeaten 38 runs. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and batted first, scoring 142 runs for 4 wickets in the 20-over quota. KKR may have won the match, but their captain Dinesh Karthik has added an embarrassing record.

Karthik was lbw by leg-spinner Rashid in this match and was sent to the pavilion without opening an account. Karthik was dismissed for zero in this match and came first in the IPL against Hyderabad at zero. He broke Ajinkya Rahane’s record. Rahane was out on zero against Hyderabad 3 times. After the match, Karthik admitted that he did not play well. Karthik further said that a zero does not make you a bad player. I need to score runs to get the rhythm.

Rohit and Jadhav have been out on the Duck four times against any team in the IPL. Karthik is the third player who has been out for zero 4 times against any team. Kedar Jadhav, who played from Chennai Super Kings XI, was dismissed 4 times against Kings XI Punjab. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has also been out four times against Royal Challengers Bangalore without scoring any runs.