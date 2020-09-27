Under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata Knight Riders won an easy win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, recovering from the first match defeat against Mumbai. The target of 143 runs from Hyderabad was achieved by the team by losing three wickets in the 18th over, thanks to the brilliant innings of openers Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan. Shubman Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 70-run unbeaten innings. Meanwhile, the captain of the team, Dinesh Karthik, has named the names of three such players from his team whom he would like to replace with the three players of the Delhi Capitals team.

After being released this year by Kings XI Punjab, off-spinner R Ashwin, who played for Delhi Capitals, gave his Tamil Nadu teammate Dinesh Karthik a fictional situation of choosing three names and releasing three. Both the players made this point on a YouTube show named ‘Hello Dubayya’. Karthik started by giving New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson for South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada. Rabada is currently the Purple Cap holder in the IPL T20 League.

He then said that he would trade Nitish Rana for Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. As his third and final pick, Karthik named Sunil Narine, whom he would trade for off-spinner R Ashwin. Ashwin was excited to see this generous nature of Karthik. Ashwin said that your answer has touched my heart. Under Dinesh Karthik’s captaincy, KKR next play against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on 30 September.