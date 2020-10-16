Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has relinquished the captaincy amid questions arising over the captaincy following the team’s poor performance in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) released in the UAE. Karthik has taken this decision to focus on his batting. England’s Eoin Morgan has been named the new captain of the team after Karthik leaves the captaincy. Morgan will be seen captaining against Mumbai in today’s match. Meanwhile, former captain of the team Gautam Gambhir has tweeted a tweet after Karthik’s decision which is being linked to the issue.

Gautam Gambhir made a tweet shortly after the news of Karthik leaving the captaincy. It wrote, “It takes years to build a legacy but just one minute to waste.”

It takes years to build a legacy but a minute to destroy it. – Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 16, 2020

However, no conclusion can be drawn from Gambhir’s tweet about whom he has tweeted about this, but people on social media are linking it to the target of team management.

Pointing towards eoin morgan the new captain in place of DK I think. – Sagar (@Hugetrick) October 16, 2020

Is this related to KKR ?? Have just seen a news that DK has handed over KKR’s captaincy to Eoin Morgan – Gaurav Manchanda (@ gaurav5m) October 16, 2020

Talking about Gautam’s captaincy in IPL, he has made the team champion twice under his captaincy. Dinesh Karthik was named the new captain of the team in place of Gautam Gambhir before the 2018 IPL began. Gambhir had recently suggested that Dinesh Karthik should step down to bat after Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. Gambhir also said that instead of starting the innings with Sunil Narayan, he should be brought down in the batting order.