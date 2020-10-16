Dinesh Karthik will no longer be the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dinesh Karthik decided to leave Kaptani amid questions arising over the captaincy following the poor performance of the two-time champions in the 13th season of the IPL. He relinquished the captaincy position on Friday. Eoin Morgan, the captain of England’s Limited Overs and a key member of KKR, has been named the new captain of this team. Morgan will captain KKR for the first time. KKR is ranked fourth in the world. He has lost two of his last 5 matches.

See,

Team CEO Venky Mysore said, ‘We are lucky that we got a leader like DK (Dinesh Karthik) who always put the team first. It is very difficult for anyone to take such a decision. We ourselves are surprised by his decision, but respect his wishes. ‘

KKR clash with Mumbai nowKolkata Nide Riders will face Mumbai Indians in the IPL today. Kolkata have yet to find the right combination, especially with their batting in multiple punches. The saluting pair did not get him strong yet. Captain Dinesh Karthik had hit a half-century in a match but then derailed. He is running out of form and his performance was also criticized on social media.