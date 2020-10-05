In the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Dubai, on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings, led by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, made a comeback and defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets. Batting first, Punjab scored 178 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs thanks to captain KL Rahul’s 63 and Nicholas Puran’s 33 runs. Chasing the target, Chennai achieved the target of 179 runs with 14 balls to spare.

The special thing is that there was an unbroken 181-run partnership for the first wicket between Shane Watson and Faf Duplesey for Chennai and Chennai won the victory with ease. Shane Watson scored an unbeaten 83-run knock with the help of 11 fours and 3 sixes in 53 balls, while Duplesey remained unbeaten with 87 from 53 balls with 11 fours and 1 six.

This is Chennai’s second win in five matches with four points. Chennai have won after losing three consecutive matches and moved up from eighth position to number six. Punjab have suffered their fourth defeat in five matches and have slipped to eighth and final place. Watson returned to form, scoring 11 fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 83 off 53 balls, while Duplesey hit 11 fours and a six in an unbeaten 83 off 53 balls. The 181-run undivided partnership between the two is the largest partnership for IPL history in Chennai so far.

CSK have made a comeback in IPL 13 in their own style after defeating Kings XI Punjab badly. However, Dhoni’s team full of experienced players still have a lot to do to stay in the tournament. Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who became a commentator, reacted to the Chennai Super Kings’ victory and said, “The thing that is trying to start on September 19, the ‘diesel engine’ Watson has finally started. “Faf came with duplecy and took the boys from Punjab to the stadium, he hit the ball all around the ground.” Sehwag told this through a video released on his Facebook handle.

Duplecy and Watson shared an unbeaten partnership of 181 runs for the first wicket and set several records in the IPL:

– The highest number of runs on any wicket for CSK in the IPL

– Highest run partnership for any wicket against Kings XI Punjab in IPL

– Fourth largest opening partnership in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings will next take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on 7 October under captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.