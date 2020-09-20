Chennai Super Kings started their journey by defeating Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in the 13th season of Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings, however, had to take the field in the first match without their star player Dwayne Bravo. CSK coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that the team’s star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will not be able to play some more matches of IPL 13.

Despite the absence of this veteran West Indies veteran, three-time champion CSK won the first match easily. “Dwayne will be out for a few more matches,” Fleming said after the match.

Bravo suffered an injury during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League and missed the final due to a knee injury. England all-rounder Sam Curren, who replaced Bravo, helped CSK reach the target with a six-ball 18, while Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis hit half-centuries.

Curren also impressed in the bowling, taking one wicket for 28 runs in four overs. Fleming said, “Curren’s performance was excellent”. The team’s head coach also praised Rayudu, who scored 71 off 48 balls. He scored a century partnership with Duplessis, who scored an unbeaten 58, which helped Chennai reach the target of 163 runs with four balls to spare.

Let us know that the team of Chennai Super Kings is already struggling with the lack of star players in this season. CSK star batsman Suresh Raina is not playing in IPL 13 due to the threat of corona virus. Star spinner Harbhajan Singh of the team has also withdrawn his name from this season due to personal reasons.

Special preparations for Delhi Capitals to beat Kings XI Punjab, coach told how he will win