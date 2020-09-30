In the Indian Premier League season 13, the match was played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers on Tuesday. The defeat of Delhi Capitals and the victory of Hyderabad in this match has led to major upsets in the points table. The Delhi Capitals team has already slipped to second position after the defeat, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, who recorded their first win in the tournament, has now moved from eighth to sixth position. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals has managed to achieve the first position without playing the match.

In the points table, Rajasthan Royals team currently remains in first place with two wins in two matches. Rajasthan is the only team in the tournament that has not yet suffered defeat. At the same time, Delhi Capitals, who lost their third match, now occupy the second and Royal Challengers Bangalore third.

Kings XI Punjab’s team remains fourth, while Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians remains fifth. Sunrisers Hyderabad got their first win on Tuesday and with one win in three matches, this team has advanced to the sixth place on the basis of better run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders is present at number seven. The worst situation in the points table is Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings. Despite one win in three matches due to poor run rate, CSK’s team has now reached the last position.

Orange and Purple Cap

There is no change in the position of Orange Cap after the match on Tuesday. Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul remains the orange cap holder with 222 runs. At the same time, Mayank Agarwal is at second and du Plessis at third place.

Rabada of Delhi Capitals achieved the Purple Cap, leaving Shami behind after Tuesday’s match. Rabada is a Purple Cap holder with 7 wickets. Shami has also taken 7 wickets, but his economy rate is more than Rabada.

