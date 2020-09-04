Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players, except Kovid-19-infected Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, practiced at the nets on Friday after the results of the third-round test turned negative. In addition to Deepak and Ruturaj last week, 11 of its members were found positive for Kovid-19. Due to this, the team had to stop their training plan after reaching here on 21 August, completing six days of quarantine including three tests.
These results were a relief for the franchisee. The team also suffered a setback when its senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh decided to withdraw from the Indian Premier League due to personal reasons. Raina made the decision last week while Harbhajan announced it on Friday.
Apart from Deepak and Ruturaj, 11 members of the Chennai team staff will be tested twice next week after completing the 14-day quarantine. Two of his tests must be negative before starting practice.
