Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players, except Kovid-19-infected Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, practiced at the nets on Friday after the results of the third-round test turned negative. In addition to Deepak and Ruturaj last week, 11 of its members were found positive for Kovid-19. Due to this, the team had to stop their training plan after reaching here on 21 August, completing six days of quarantine including three tests.

Another additional investigation was conducted on Thursday, in which the corona virus-free players came negative and cleared the way for them to start their practice. The Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament will be played from September 19 in three cities – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. CSK CEO KS Vishwanathan said, “Except for those 13, the trial of all the others has come negative for the third time. Those who tested positive will be tested again only after completing the quarantine (14 days).

These results were a relief for the franchisee. The team also suffered a setback when its senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh decided to withdraw from the Indian Premier League due to personal reasons. Raina made the decision last week while Harbhajan announced it on Friday.

Apart from Deepak and Ruturaj, 11 members of the Chennai team staff will be tested twice next week after completing the 14-day quarantine. Two of his tests must be negative before starting practice.