The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun. After winning the toss against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to bowl first. CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen in a slightly different look in this match. The half-bear look on Dhoni looks quite good as well. Even before the first match of the IPL, Mahi started trending on Twitter. Dhoni, popularly known as Mahi, has landed on the field to play a competitive cricket match for the first time since July 2019. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year, after which the fans were eagerly waiting for him.

Fans have made many comments about Dhoni, in which his new look is also mentioned. Earlier, Dhoni and Rohit landed on the ground for the toss and instead of joining hands, were seen shaking elbows. Fans made some such comments about Dhoni-

Mahi looking😍😍 pic.twitter.com/y58Mw1cKlA – HKS // IPL stan account (@ hargunks185) September 19, 2020

Mahi 🙌

this feeling of watching ipl aftr a long wait is 😭❤ pic.twitter.com/bVi3HYLfBJ – Sam🌿 (@VkAsStan) September 19, 2020

Dhoni’s new look … What do you say guys? pic.twitter.com/WgD5r5oTdU – We Are Ranchi (@WeAreRanchi) September 19, 2020

.. 🙌 Finally .. Finally, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back and back after 437 days with a new look. It’s been a long long time from 17:29 to 17:30. Found the missing piece of a life puzzle. Welcome back @msdhoni 4#WelcomeBackDhoni #StartTheWhistles #Yellove #WhistlePodu #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/wEIqcbe98R – CHIRAG THAKOR (@ MeOnly_at7) September 19, 2020

Mumbai Indians won the title last year, while CSK was the runners-up. Mumbai Indians defeated CSK by one run in the final to clinch the title.

Chennai Super Kings playing XI – Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf Duplesey, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain-wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Kurain, Lungi Ngidi.

Mumbai Indians playing XI- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.