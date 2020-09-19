The IPL is finally starting today. The first match will be played between last year’s champion Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai’s command is in the hands of Rohit Sharma, who won the IPL four times, then Chennai will get the leadership of India’s successful captain MM Dhoni.

Let us know the special statistics of teams before the start of IPL.

CSK: lack of Raina, Dhoni’s poor performance against spinners

Suresh Raina has been the backbone of Chennai Super Kings for the last 12 years. He has decided not to participate in the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, which may affect Chennai’s performance. Raina has scored more than 350 runs in all seasons of IPL. He scored the lowest in 374 runs (2015) in the IPL season. With this, Virat is the highest run-scorer after Kohli. Raina scored 5368 runs in IPL, in which he scored 91.41 percent of the runs while batting at number three.

Dhoni’s overall strike rate against spinners is 115.38. It is 107.12 since the year 2016. Dhoni’s dismissal rate against spinners is around 28 percent, which has increased to 42.31 percent after 2016. Apart from this, spinners play an important role in 11-15 overs, where Dhoni’s strike rate has always been a problem. It has decreased in recent years. Dhoni’s performance this year will determine the future of CSK.

KKR: Morgan, Karthik, Russell The King of Death Over

KKR has the best finishing trio of all the teams in this year’s IPL. In T20, Morgan scored 145 runs between 11-15 overs and a strike rate of 191 between 16 and 20 overs. He has scored around 82 per cent of his T20 International sixes in between 11-20 overs.

All-rounder Andre Russell scores 162 in the IPL between 11-15 overs and a strike rate of 209 between 16 and 20 overs. He has hit 64.16 per cent of his IPL career in six death overs. Dinesh Karthik’s overall strike rate is 165.8 and last season it was 187.2.

RCB will get Kohli-de Villiers support

Virat Kohli tops the list of runs scored in IPL. He has scored 5412 runs so far. Kohli also does RCB openings. The team has all-rounders like Washington Sundar, Moin Ali and Chris Morris. Washington Sundar is known for keeping pressure in the powerplay overs and taking wickets. However, he has taken just one wicket in the IPL with an economy rate of 7.95 in Powerplay 22 overs. Moin Ali can play in any team as a batsman as he has a strike rate of 156.9 in death overs in T20. He is a potential option for the role of finisher in the team alongside Morris.

Sunrisers Hyderabad rely on Warner-Bairstow partnership

David Warner and Johnny Bairstow played a four-century partnership for the team in IPL 2019. He added 791 runs in 10 innings at an average of 79.10. Warner’s continuity is a bonus for Hyderabad. He has scored more than 500 runs in the last six seasons in the IPL. However, Hyderabad’s middle order (4-7) batting average of 20.58 is the second lowest among all teams since 2018. This year, he has chosen among young Indian players to solve his middle-order woes, which include players like Virat Singh, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad.

With the help of Rajasthan Royals Jose Butler and young players

The top order of Rajasthan Royals is excellent under Butler’s leadership. Jose Butler has scored 541 runs in the IPL between 1-5 overs at a strike rate of 162.0. He also scored 230 runs in the death overs at a strike rate of 176.9. The average yield of Rajasthan Royals team is 26 years 164 days, which makes them the youngest team of this season.

The debate on Rohit Sharma’s batting order in Mumbai Indians

Apart from the opener, Rohit Sharma has also batted at number 3, 4, 5 and number 6 in IPL. His strike-rate at number five is 143.62 which is the highest. In this order, he has scored 48 percent of his runs in the IPL. Apart from this, the spinners of Mumbai Indians have the least experience of T20 matches. It will be interesting to see how big an impact this season will have.

KL Rahul will lead Punjab

KL Rahul has scored the highest 1,252 runs in 28 innings in the last two years in the IPL at an average of 54.43 and a strike rate of 146.60. He has scored 13 fifties at most. Glenn Maxwell, who has recently been named Man of the Tournament in the ODI series against England. He scored 300 runs at the 2014 IPL in the UAE at an average of 60 and a strike-rate of 201.

Trump card as pant near delhi daredevils

Rishabh Pant has hit 88 sixes in the IPL since 2017, which is the highest by any player. His strike rate in the IPL during the death overs is 226. He has scored more than 50 runs in the death overs in the IPL three times. Apart from this, the trio of Akshar Patel, Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin can prove useful in this session for Delhi.

