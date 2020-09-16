Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee called the three-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as title contenders in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League starting on Saturday, saying that diversification in the spin department would help the team in the UAE conditions Will benefit The IPL is being held in the UAE due to the cases of Kovid-19 in India. The tournament’s first match will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Lee said in ‘Star Sports’ program’ Game Plan ‘,’ They (CSK) are a very strong team. I have predicted him to be the champion due to his spin attack. He said, “With (Mitchell) Santner in the team, Jadeja will have to improve his performance so that he remains the top spinner in the team.” CSK has diversity in this case and every spinner is different from the other. In such a situation, I feel that as the tournament progresses, they will benefit greatly from the circumstances.

The four-time champions will not get the services of Lasith Malinga, who has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons, but the 43-year-old Lee believes Jasprit Bumrah will fill his gap. He said, ‘I have been a fan of Bumrah ever since I saw him. He bowls with a different bowling action. He is adept at swinging the ball on both sides with rapid tapper feeding. He does well with the new ball but I like to see him bowling with the old ball. By bowling in the last over, he can meet Malinga’s deficit.

Lee, who took 310 wickets in Tests and 380 in ODIs, believes the Mumbai Indians team will remain in the top four. He said, ‘They have to be in the top four. They are last year’s champions, their team is good. Pollard is in great rhythm and we know what Rohit can do. The team also has fast bowler Bumrah and some great spinners.