In the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings, led by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, suffered a seven-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Along with this, the recent series of Chennai continued. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 164 for five in their allotted 20 overs thanks to the excellent batting of young Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. In response, Chennai could score 157 runs in their 20 overs losing five wickets.

However, Dhoni, who had won the Indian team on several occasions, including the World Cup 2011 final, playing big shots in the last overs of the second innings, looked troubled by the heat. He tried to take the team to the threshold of victory by adding 72 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja after the top order failed, but eventually missed. Chennai needed 44 runs in the last two overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a hamstring injury after putting the yorker on the first ball of the 19th over.

Khalil Ahmed completed the over in which Dhoni also hit a six. The last over was bowled in which Chennai needed 28 runs. The first ball was wide, on which four runs were also dropped. Dhoni hit the second ball, but the next three balls were excellent. Sam Curren hit a six on the last ball, but the match was out by then. Dhoni made an unbroken partnership of 43 runs in 14 balls with Kuren, but could not save the team from defeat.

But after this failed attempt of Dhoni, while some people are criticizing him, at the same time, many people have also come in his support on social media. This is the reason Mahi is trending on Twitter with the hashtag.

See some tweets here

Tired, strugling but he won’t give up.

Thats Mahi. This man deserve only respect🥺✌️ You might be support any team but this man has everybody’s heart. #mahi #dhoni pic.twitter.com/el6eGswpPK – Amol Patil (@fms_personality) October 2, 2020

After the match, Dhoni talked about his suffering and explained the reason behind it. Dhoni said that I have no problem, but in such heat, the throat dries again and again. On his batting and the team’s defeat, he said, “I could not play openly on many balls. Maybe trying too much. We might have never lost three matches in a row. We have to make mistakes.”