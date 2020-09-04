Harbhajan Singh: At age 40, edge remains First, Harbhajan talks about Singh. The off-spinner has turned 40 and is not playing international and domestic cricket either. If we look at the performance, age is just a number for them. Bhajji is far more fit and deadly as a youth. He is one of the few bowlers to have 150 or more wickets in the IPL. He has 150 wickets in 160 matches. This experienced player specializes in playing big shots on crucial occasions.

Many legendary spinners in the team, yet Bhajji Khas T20 games are won by the team whose players are adept at withstanding pressure. Harbhajan Singh does not bother under pressure. If the bowling has amazing ability, then the experience is like a icing on it. However, CSK has many legendary spinners such as Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma. Apart from this, we should work like Kedar Jadhav, but he is a very vicious spinner. Despite this, Dhoni will miss Bhajji.

It is not easy to fill Raina’s place Now let’s talk about Suresh Raina. Raina is considered to be Dhoni’s shadow in the IPL. The pair have made CSK the winner in many big matches, by daring partnership. Raina is the highest run-scorer in the tournament, while he has scored the most runs for CSK. This can give an idea of ​​his stature. He has 5368 runs in 193 matches at an average of 33.34. This includes 38 fifty and one century.

That’s why raina is valuable Apart from Dhoni, the team has legendary batsmen like Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Faf du Plessis, but the charisma that has been raining for CSK has shown little in the player. Raina is also a very good fielder and bowler besides batting, which makes him more valuable than all these.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings has withdrawn his name from the 13th season of IPL for personal reasons. Suresh Raina has also withdrawn from the league before Harbhajan. Harbhajan gave this information through his Twitter on Friday. Harbhajan did not even participate in the camp set up in India before leaving for the UAE. He did not go with the team either.