In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, there will be a fierce competition between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Monday. For both CSK and Rajasthan teams to win in the play-off race, winning the match is necessary. CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will create history as soon as he gets on the field in this match.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will become the first player to play 200 matches for CSK as soon as he takes the field against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni played his first IPL match for CSK in 2008. Dhoni recently broke Raina’s record of making the most 194 matches for CSK.

Dhoni’s record in 199 matches played for CSK so far has been excellent. In 199 matches, Dhoni has scored 23 fifty and 4,568 runs and his score is 84 runs. Dhoni is at number three in terms of maximum sixes in IPL.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit 215 sixes so far. Chris Gayle has hit the most sixes in the IPL so far. Chris Gayle with 333 sixes is the first in this case, while AB de Villiers is second with 231 sixes.

Necessary match for play off

To stay in the play-off race, Dhoni’s team must win against Rajasthan Royals. CSK has played 9 matches so far and has won only three. If the Rajasthan Royals team loses in this match, then they too will be almost out of the play-off race.





