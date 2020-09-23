IPL 2020: The fourth match of the Indian Premier League season 13 saw a tough fight between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings till the last over. In this match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs. After the match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni blamed the bowlers for the loss. Dhoni has said that his team had to bear the brunt of throwing a no ball.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored 216 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Chennai could only score 200 runs after playing the entire over. Chennai bowled three no balls in the entire match, of which two no Bal Lungi Nagidi bowled two sixes in the last over.

After the match, Dhoni said, “Their spinners did not try to do much different, but our spinners did not do it in the early overs. I don’t have to say anything to anyone. We could control. We could have controlled it. If we had not bowled no ball, we would have been chasing 200 runs and it would have been a good match. “

Chasing a target of 217 runs, when someone’s bat went for Chennai, it was Faf du Plessis. Faf scored 72 runs off 37 balls with the help of seven sixes and a four. Dhoni praised Faf, saying, “Faf batted brilliantly. The important thing is to keep pace with the situation. When the spinners were making small balls, it was necessary to hit above mid on and not on square leg because the ball was low. Was living. I think Faf did it. “

Mahendra Singh Dhoni also credited the victory for the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. The captain said, “You have to give credit to their bowlers. There was a lot of dew. They knew on which length to bowl.”

Let us know that Chennai Super Kings started their journey with a victory by defeating Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their first match. Chennai Super Kings next clash with Delhi Capitals on 25 September.

