Chennai Super Kings, led by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, played in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, and recorded a special record in their names. In fact, with this victory, Dhoni has set a record of winning 100 matches for CSK as captain.

Barring Saturday’s match, the Chennai Super Kings won the first 99 matches under Dhoni’s captaincy, while they have won five matches to the Rising Pune Giants. After defeating Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2020, Dhoni has made a record of winning 100 matches as captain for CSK.

Dhoni may have won an IPL trophy less than Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, but when it comes to winning the most matches, he has no match in this matter. Dhoni has won 105 IPL matches under his captaincy which is a record. He is the only captain to win more than 100 IPL matches.

Chennai beat Mumbai in the first match

Ambati Rayudu’s brilliant innings and his century partnership with Faf Duplesey, who were in the spotlight for not being selected in the World Cup squad last year, helped the Chennai Super Kings beat the defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets here on Saturday, the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) I started my campaign with a win.

Rayudu scored 71 off 48 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, and added 115 runs for the third wicket with Faf Duplesey (58 not out off 44 balls) hitting Chennai with a poor start. In the final moments, Sam Currain scored 18 runs with the help of two sixes. Chennai scored 166 runs for five wickets in 19.2 overs.

Mumbai scored only 41 runs in the last six overs and lost six wickets in the meantime, reaching 162 for nine. Eventually he found it expensive. On his side, Saurabh Tiwari (42 off 31 balls, three fours, one six) and Quinton Dyak (33 off 20 balls, five fours) contributed significantly. Chennai had lost all four previous matches to Mumbai, but this time it managed to get off to a great start by defeating its arch-rivals.