Despite the win, keep an eye on the team’s weaknesses. This is the specialty of Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Chennai Superkings (CSK) charismatic captain, despite making a winning debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that his team still needs to improve in some departments.

Dhoni said after Chennai’s five-wicket win against arch-rivals and last year’s champions Mumbai Indians (MI), “There are a lot of positives but there are some departments that need to be worked on.” Especially regarding timing. Later, there was little movement until the dew hit. In such a situation, if you have wickets left, then you remain in profit.

Mumbai scored 162 for nine after being invited to bat first. Chennai went on to win 166 for five in 19.2 overs with the help of Man of the Match Ambati Rayudu’s 71 and Faf du Plessis’s unbeaten 58. Mumbai’s order to lose their first match since 2013 remained intact. Describing the partnership between Rayudu and Duplessis as important, Dhoni said, “It took time for our bowlers to get the rhythm. Rayudu played an excellent partnership with Faf. Most of our players have retired, so the good thing is that none of our players are injured.

The wicket-keeper batsman who retired from international cricket, this was the first competitive match since last year’s World Cup and he said that it is a different feeling to get on the field. Dhoni said, ‘You have practiced a lot but playing on the field is different. You have to assess situations and give your best. ‘

Mumbai Indians team captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his team suffered a loss for not batting well in the death overs. He said, ‘None of our batsmen could advance the innings like Duplessis and Rayudu. We had scored 86 runs in the first ten overs. Credit goes to the Chennai bowlers who bowled well in the last over. Rohit said, ‘We need to learn a lesson from this. Is just the beginning. We also wanted to start well. This is important in such a tournament. ‘