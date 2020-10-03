Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their third consecutive defeat in IPL-13 (IPL 2020) on Friday. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Chennai (CSK) by seven runs. In this match, Dhoni stood till the end but could not win the team even after scoring 47 not out. The last over was held by inexperienced Abdul Samad, a young bowler. After the match, Dhoni said that he could not take the ball in the middle of the bat.Meanwhile, Dhoni was seen to be very upset due to fatigue.

Dhoni said, ‘I was not able to get enough balls in the middle of the bat, maybe trying to hit the ball more vigorously. It was running in the mind while looking at the ground.

Dhoni said about his health, ‘I am fine. The throat dries up under such circumstances. ‘

Chennai started the season with a win against Mumbai Indians, but have since lost three consecutive matches and this is the first time since 2014 that Chennai has lost three consecutive matches.

To this Dhoni said, ‘We had lost three consecutive matches long ago. We have to catch catches, not bowl no balls. Sometimes we become more loose. Our two overs went well but overall we could have done something better. Nobody wants to skip catches, but at this stage you have to see that such catches are taken.