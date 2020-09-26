Highlights: Chennai Super Kings lost by 44 runs against Delhi Capitals

Chennai could score only 131 runs in response to the team score of 175

After the loss, Dhoni said that a batsman is lacking

Chennai Super Kings captain said spinners also have to come in full color

Dubai

In the 7th match of Indian Premier League 2020, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs. Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and invited Delhi Capitals to bat first. In a match played at Dubai International Stadium on Friday, Delhi Capitals scored 175 for three with the help of Prithvi Shaw’s half-century. In response, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team could only manage 131 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Dhoni admitted that this match was not good for him. He said that there was no dew on the ground but the wicket was slow.

During the match presentation, Dhoni said, “There is a deficiency in our batting which is going on.” After a slow start, the runrate increases significantly, which increases the pressure, we have to find a cure for it. Regarding his team combination, Dhoni said that we have to get down with a clear view of team combination. Perhaps the balance of the team will improve when Rayudu returns in the next match. He said, “With Rayudu coming, we will probably be able to give an extra bowler a chance.”



Talking about what was missed, Dhoni said, “If we have one batsman less then the other players will have to go ahead and take responsibility. We have to improve our length, line and pace in bowling.



Points table

Dhoni is considered the captain of the spinners. He would have expected better performances from his spinners on UAE’s slower wickets. However, Chennai spinners are yet to show their color. To this, Dhoni said, ‘Spinners have not come in color yet. We are throwing good balls but giving too much boundary.