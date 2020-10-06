Chennai Super Kings (CSK, Chennai Super Kings) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), considered among the most successful teams of Indian Premier League (IPL), is not as serious as the off-field. Videos of Dhoni having fun with the rest of the players have gone viral earlier, but now such a video of him is becoming viral, which the fans are unable to control their laughter after seeing. CSK had a stunning win by 10 wickets in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab. After this victory, the cricketers of CSK were seen interacting with the cricketers of Kings XI Punjab on the field. A video of Dhoni went viral, in which he was seen talking to Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and star batsman Mayank Agarwal. During this time there is another video, which is now becoming very viral. In this video, Dhoni is seen mimicking Chris Gayle, known as Universal Boss.

In this video, Dhoni meets Gayle, and is seen mimicking his walk before him. This video is now being widely shared on social media. The tournament opening for CSK was excellent, with the team having defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match, after which the team had to face defeat in three consecutive matches. CSK lost matches against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

In the last match, CSK made a comeback and defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessy together blasted the Kings XI Punjab bowlers. Before this match, CSK was looking very upset about the top-order of their batting. CSK must have breathed a sigh of relief from Watson’s return to form. It remains to be seen whether CSK can continue the winning streak.