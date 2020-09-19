Starting today, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who pitted against each other in the final last year, will again face each other. With this, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful wicketkeeper batsmen in the world, will return to the cricket field after a gap of 15 months. Dhoni last played his last international match against New Zealand in July last year.

On 15 August last month, while stunned, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said goodbye to international cricket. In the last one year, there were many speculations about Dhoni’s retirement, but the star batsman never reacted to him. However, seeing Dhoni’s intentions, it seems that he can continue to play in the IPL even after this season. The management of Chennai Super Kings says that Dhoni will play two more seasons at least for CSK.

Distance caused by Kovid 19

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s return to the ground has also been delayed due to Corona virus. Dhoni started preparing for IPL at the beginning of March and he also came to practice with the team camp in Chennai. But when the practice camp was canceled due to the lockdown, Dhoni went back to his home in Ranchi. During the entire lockdown, Dhoni’s pictures became very viral on social media.

Dhoni is the most successful captain of IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most successful captain of the Indian Premier League. CSK, led by Dhoni, has captured the title thrice, while a total of 8 times the team has managed to make it to the finals. However, Mumbai Indians have won the title four times under Rohit’s captaincy. Dhoni has captained 174 matches in the IPL and has won 104 matches. Dhoni is the only captain to win more than 100 matches in IPL.

IPL 2020: 13th season starts today, first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings