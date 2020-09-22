Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni became frustrated and angry with the on-field umpire changing his decision against Rajasthan Royals here in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) match. The umpire sought help from the third umpire after giving the batsman out, which changed his decision. The fourth match of IPL 2020 was played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (22 September). In this match, Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs.

Dhoni did not look happy with the umpires’ decision to take a review despite being dismissed by Tom Kuran in the 18th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings. After the ball was caught by wicketkeeper Dhoni off Deepak Chahar, the on-field umpire C Shamsuddin gave out. Rajasthan did not have a review left and the batsman started returning to the pavilion.

However, after talking to leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamsuddin realized his mistake and sought help from the third umpire. After this, Dhoni was seen talking to the umpire in despair.

In television replays, Dikha showed that the ball had been eaten before Dhoni went into the gloves. The third umpire changed the decision of the on-field umpire, making Dhoni look unhappy.

• Dhoni appealed for catch for the bounced ball

• Umpire gives it out

• Tom Curran waits

• 3rd umpire gives not out Then in ball tracking it shows

Incidentally, last year against Jaipur Royals in Jaipur, Dhoni lost his temper against on-field umpire Ulhas Gandhe after not giving a full ball above the waist. During this, Dhoni broke into the ground and violated the players’ code of conduct by arguing with the umpire.

Explain that Sanju Samson scored 74 runs from only 32 balls, including nine sixes and a four, keeping the spinners on target. He and Steve Smith (69 off 47 balls, four fours, four sixes) added 121 runs for the second wicket. Jofra Archer scored an unbeaten 27 off just eight balls, hitting four sixes in Lungi Ngidi’s last over to take the Royals score to 216 for seven.

Faf Duplesey, who scored five wickets in the opening match against Mumbai Indians, scored 72 off 37 balls, including one four and seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored an unbeaten 29 off 17 balls with the help of three sixes, but his team finally reached 200 for six.