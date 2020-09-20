Chennai Super Kings’ fast bowler Deepak Chahar has said that captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) likes players who can contribute in all three departments of the game, especially in the game. In the shortest format.

Chennai defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match of IPL-13. Chahar said on the show Akashvani of former India opener Aakash Chopra, “Dhoni gives priority to players who play well in all three departments. He likes players who can contribute in batting, bowling and fielding. The bowler may have a bad day but taking a great catch or hitting a four-six can change things by winning the match.

He said, ‘If you look at our team, we have a lot of players who are good in all departments. T20 is the format where you need to do everything. There are many teams in the IPL whose batting is very strong or their bowling attack is very good, but they depend on some players. If they do well then the team will win and if they do not, the team will struggle.