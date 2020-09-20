Chennai Super Kings’ fast bowler Deepak Chahar has said that captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) likes players who can contribute in all three departments of the game, especially in the game. In the shortest format.
He said, ‘If you look at our team, we have a lot of players who are good in all departments. T20 is the format where you need to do everything. There are many teams in the IPL whose batting is very strong or their bowling attack is very good, but they depend on some players. If they do well then the team will win and if they do not, the team will struggle.
