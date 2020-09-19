In the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Chennai Super Kings have decided to bowl first by winning the toss against Mumbai Indians. In the first match of the season in Abu Dhabi, CSK captain Dhoni has also given the reason behind this. Dhoni said that dew falls on this ground in the late evening and a lot of water has also been poured to keep the wicket in good condition. When Dhoni was asked what some big names (Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh) are not playing in his team this year, what does he have to say about this. Dhoni said that first of all we should thank everyone’s efforts.

Dhoni, who was playing competitive cricket on the field after 437 days, looked very fit already. Dhoni said that he worked hard in the gym, taking advantage of the lockdown. Dhoni said that there could not be running but it could be hard work by staying in the gym. In the final of last year, Mumbai Indians won the title by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 1 runs, are they taking this match like a revenge. To this Dhoni said that cricket is a game of gentlemen and there is no change in it. Yes, you do learn from your mistakes. Chennai Super Kings Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Nagidi Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Cock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kairan Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah