In the 13th season debut match of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings made a brilliant debut by defeating Mumbai Indians by five wickets. But despite the victory, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not happy. Dhoni believes that CSK’s team still needs to make major improvements in some departments.

Dhoni said after the victory, “There has been a lot of positives, but there are some departments that need to be worked on.” Especially regarding timing. After playing, there was little movement till the dew hit. In such a situation, if you have wickets left, then you live in profit.

Let me tell you that Mumbai scored 162 runs on nine wickets after being invited to bat first. Chennai won by scoring 166 runs for five wickets in 19.2 overs with the help of Man of the Match Ambati Rayudu’s 71 and Faf du Plessis’s unbeaten 58 runs. Mumbai continued to lose its seven consecutive debut matches since 2013.

Dhoni termed the partnership of Rayudu and Du Plessis important for victory. Dhoni said, “It took time for our bowlers to get the rhythm. Rayudu played an excellent partnership with Faf. Most of our players have retired from international cricket, so the good thing is that none of our players are injured.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August. Dhoni termed the experience of landing on the field after his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni said, “Of course you have practiced a lot, but playing on the field is different. There you have to assess the circumstances and give your best.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his last international match in the World Cup against New Zealand last year. Unhappy over India’s defeat in the semi-final match, Dhoni took a break from cricket.

IPL 2020 MI Vs CSK Highlights: Dhoni’s team wins by 5 wickets on Rayudu’s strength after a poor start