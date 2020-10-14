In the match played on Tuesday in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the team of Chennai Super Kings appeared to play as expected. CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs very easily and registered their third win in the tournament. Not only this, so far the captain of the team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is facing criticism, also showed the old attitude on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Dhoni scored 21 runs in 13 balls with a strike rate of over 161. Dhoni’s innings has included two sixes and a very impressive six. Dhoni hit a 102-meter-long six and after seeing this shot of Mahi, there is no place for the happiness of the fans.

Dhoni’s sixes are being compared to the sixes hit in the 2011 World Cup final. Mahi hit a 102-meter-long six in the 2011 World Cup final. The fans are comparing them because both sixes are 102 meters long.

Please tell that at one time the CSK team lost four wickets for 120 runs in 15.2 overs. But Dhoni’s innings managed to set a challenging target of 167 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team managed to score 147 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs and CSK won by 20 runs.

Please tell that this is CSK’s third win in 8 matches played so far. With this victory, Dhoni’s team kept alive the hopes of reaching the play-offs. Had CSK lost its share against Hyderabad, the team would have been almost eliminated from the play-off race.

