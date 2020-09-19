Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar said on Saturday that the popularity of two-time World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) in India surpassed even Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar) and Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli). .Former Indian captain Gavaskar is in the UAE for the commentary of the 13th Indian Premier League. He said this while praising Dhoni on the show before the opening match of IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 commenced between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni retired from international cricket last month. He played a competitive match for the first time since the semifinal match against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

Before the IPL inaugural match, Gavaskar said, “Dhoni has come from Ranchi where there is not much cricket culture, so the whole of India wants him. Tendulkar’s fans will get more in Mumbai and Kolkata than Kohli’s fans in Delhi and Bangalore but Dhoni’s fans are all over India.

Gavaskar said that Sachin and Kohli’s fans may disagree with him, but it is true that Dhoni has surpassed Sachin and Kohli in terms of popularity.

Chennai Super Kings invited Mumbai Indians to bat. Thanks to three wickets from Lungi Nagidi and two from Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai held Mumbai to 162 for nine.