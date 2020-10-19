IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to bat first by winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 37th match of the 13th season of IPL. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made history as soon as he goes against Rajasthan in this match. Dhoni is playing his 200 matches in IPL. He has become the first player to play 200 matches in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharm has played the most IPL matches after Dhoni. He has played 197 matches so far. At the same time, Suresh Raina, who is not playing IPL this season, is at number three with 193 matches. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, who recently left the captaincy, has played 191 matches in the IPL so far and he is in fourth place. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is at the fifth position with 186 matches.

Feel fortunate to have played for such a long time without many injuries – @msdhoni on playing his 200th IPL game.# Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/a9OIcXlocQ – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

Dhoni has scored 4568 runs at an average of 41.52 in 199 matches played in IPL. Which includes his 23 Fifty. Dhoni’s highest score in IPL is 84 not out. He has hit 306 fours and 215 sixes. At the same time, his striate is of 137.67. Chennai Super Kings has won the title thrice under Dhoni. He is the second most successful captain in the IPL. Dhoni has won his first, 50th, 100th and 150th matches in IPL. Today it will be interesting to see what Dhoni does in the 200th match and whether Chennai can win the match or not.

Chennai Super Kings have played 9 matches so far this IPL season, of which only they have won in three. While he has lost in 6 matches. Chennai’s team is seventh in the points table.