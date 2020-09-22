The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah today. This will be the second match of CSK this season, while Rajasthan Royals will play their first match. CSK defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening match. Dhoni went on to play the first competitive match after retiring from international cricket. Dhoni made two big records in the opening match and now there are three big milestones which he can achieve before this match.

CSK has won three IPL titles under Dhoni’s captaincy and is considered among the best captains in the world. When Dhoni comes on the field against Steve Royals under the leadership of Steve Smith, he can make a special record of sixes. Dhoni has 295 IPL sixes in his account, he is just five sixes away from the 300 mark, apart from Dhoni, there are only two Indian batsmen who have hit more than 300 sixes in IPL. Rohit Sharma has 361 sixes in his account, while Suresh Raina has hit 311 sixes.

Dhoni has taken 100 IPL catches (including fielder and wicketkeeper), if he takes three more catches in this match, then Suresh will overtake Raina. Raina has 102 IPL catches in his account. Dhoni will lag behind Dinesh Karthik in this matter. Dhoni has taken 96 catches as a wicketkeeper, as soon as he takes four catches, he will become the second player to take 100 catches as a wicketkeeper. Dinesh Karthik has 101 catches as a wicketkeeper in his account. Dhoni has scored 4432 runs in 191 IPL matches at an average of 42.21 and is just 68 runs away from the 4500 mark.