Chennai opened their campaign in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets, with middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu’s superb innings and his century partnership with Faf Duplessis. This match was a very important match for the Indian audience as they were getting the opportunity to watch their favorite players on TV after about six months, and this match was important for Dhoni as he was the first time after retiring from international cricket. Were playing competitive matches. In this match, Dhoni came out to bat after 437 days. He played his last match before this match on 9 July 2019 against New Zealand in the World Cup held in England.

Dhoni did not even score a single run in this match, but on the basis of his superb captaincy, his team was successful in defeating Mumbai Indians. The contribution of two players was very important in this victory of Chennai. In this match Rayudu scored 71 runs off 48 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, and added 115 runs for the third wicket with Faf du Plessis (58 not out off 44 balls), resuming Chennai from a poor start. In the final moments, Sam Curran scored 18 runs with the help of two sixes. Chennai scored 166 runs for five wickets in 19.2 overs.

Mumbai scored only 41 runs in the last six overs and lost six wickets in the meantime, reaching 162 for nine. Eventually he found it expensive. On his side Saurabh Tiwari (42 off 31 balls, three fours, one six) and Quinton Dickock (33 off 20 balls, five fours) contributed significantly. Chennai had lost all four previous matches to Mumbai but this time it managed to get off to a great start by defeating their arch-rivals. Chennai started badly and lost the wickets of both openers Shane Watson (four) and Murali Vijay (one) in the first two overs. This was the time when Mumbai had not made the bowling debut of Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah came for the sixth over and Rayudu welcomed him with two fours and a six to take the score to 37 for two in the powerplay. He also performed his innings skillfully with du Plessis and in the meantime his art of long shots. Both the Mumbai spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya did not have one in front of them. Rayudu was also the first FIFT of this IPL, which is his 26th half-century in T20. Rayudu also got his life on a personal score of 69 but in the same over he sat waving in the air. Chennai then needed 42 runs off 24 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja (10) also failed to do anything special but Qureen (18 off six balls) made Chennai’s task easy by hitting sixes over Krunal and Bumrah. Duplessis completed his 13th half-century in the IPL and then hit a winning four. Earlier, Lungi Angidi took three wickets for Chennai while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each while leg-spinners Piyush Chawla and Sam Kurain bowled impressively and did not allow Mumbai to score big. After a long time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing a competitive match, won the toss, Chennai took the first fielding and Deepak Chahar set the record for the first ball of the season for the third consecutive year. Rohit Sharma (12) welcomed it with fours.

Dhoni made a spin attack in the fifth over as Chawla. Rohit was unable to put a shot on this leg-spinner with the right timing and was able to give an easy catch to Kuran at mid-off. In the next over of the match, Curran, playing the match after arriving here two days before England, got Watson to practice a catch at midwicket. Tiwari hit Jadeja for the first six of the tournament, but Kurain caught Suryakumar Yadav (17 off 16 balls) at the boundary line.

Playing for almost a year due to back pain, Hardik hit Jadeja for two consecutive sixes to register his lively presence on the score board, taking Mumbai’s score to 100. After this, the best fielding of Duplessis was seen. He converted Jadeja for two wickets in one over, converting both Tiwary and Hardik’s sixes for a beautifully placed catch at the boundary line. The death overs were pitched by Krunal Pandya (three) and Kieran Pollard (18) but Engidi sent them to the pavilion in successive overs, sending Mumbai’s hopes alive.

