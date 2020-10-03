CSK have suffered three consecutive defeats in the Indian Premier League season 13. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful captain in IPL history, is on target due to the poor performance of the team. Dhoni himself has admitted that his team has taken this season lightly so far and CSK has had to bear the brunt of this.

Dhoni has also blamed the bowling fielding for the defeat. Dhoni said, “We have lost three consecutive matches. We are not catching catches, bowling no balls. We went into great comfort and had to bear the brunt of it.

Dhoni believes that the match started well. He said, “We bowled well in the beginning. We could have done better in the last over. We have to improve at this level and we cannot skip catches in every match.

Dhoni has claimed that his team will return to the tournament. The captain said, “We will learn from this defeat. It is important to give your best. There has been some good in this debacle for us. We will try our best to return.

Dhoni has accepted the fact that he struggled during the batting of the match. The veteran said, “I was not able to hit the ball from the middle of the bat. He was also very tired during the innings. I tried my best to win. ”

Let us know that IPL 13 is going very bad for CSK. CSK, which started with a win this season, has lost three of its matches. Dhoni’s team is also in the last position in the points table.

IPL 2020: Hyderabad’s silver in the points table, Dhoni’s team’s conditions are very poor