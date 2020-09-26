In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings, the most successful team of IPL, is facing a bad phase. This is the second defeat to the Super Kings in three matches. He defeated Mumbai Indians in his first match but after that he has lost to Rajasthan Royals and now Delhi Capitals. After defeating Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given the reason for the defeat. Dhoni said that the team is lacking in batting and it will have to be improved.

Delhi gave Chennai a target of 176 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. Chennai could score only 131 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs. Du Plessis scored the most runs from CSK. The South African player scored an innings of 43 runs, while Jadhav scored an innings of 26 runs. Apart from these two, none of the team’s batsmen could play more than 20 runs.

Dhoni believes that the break will give the team a chance to correct the deficiency. Dhoni said, “I don’t think it was a good match for us. The wicket was slow. There was no dew. But I think there is a shortage in our batting order. We have to find it. The break for the next seven days Will give us a chance to find out about it. “

Ambati Rayudu, the hero of the team’s first match victory, has not played the last two matches. Dhoni has hoped that he will play in the next match. Dhoni said, “Rayudu should play the next match. He will give us an opportunity to experiment with playing an extra bowler.”

CSK gave Hazlewood a chance in this match in place of Engidi. The biggest problem for CSK is Suresh Raina, the most successful batsman of the team, to keep himself out of this season. The absence of Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja suggests that the team is also missing Harbhajan Singh, who is not participating this season due to personal reasons.

