The 13th season of the Indian Premier League saw two very exciting matches on Saturday. Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. Delhi needed 17 runs to win in the last over, but Akshar Patel rode Jadeja for three sixes and easily achieved this difficult target. After the defeat, Dhoni has explained why he bowled Jadeja in the last over instead of Bravo.

Dhoni’s decision to get Jadeja to get the last over instead of Bravo is getting a lot of criticism. Experts believe that if Jadeja was to be trusted with Bravo, the result of the match could have been different.

But Dhoni has said that Bravo was injured before the last over. Dhoni said, “Bravo was not fit. He went out and did not come back again. So the options were Jadeja or Karn Sharma. I went with Jadeja.”

Dhoni once again appeared happy with Sam Qurain’s performance as Qurain made a comeback to Chennai in the 19th over with just four runs. Dhoni said, “One good thing was Quran’s over. He was able to implement the Wide Yorker well. He is usually not very confident about it, but today he did well.”

Please tell that Dhawan gave his first century in the IPL, winning Delhi. Chennai fielders contributed significantly in this innings, giving up three catches of Dhawan. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni confessed that Dhawan’s wicket was crucial to Chennai’s victory. After the match, Dhoni said, “Dhawan’s wicket was important, but we left some of his catches. If he keeps batting continuously, he will keep the strike rate high.”

