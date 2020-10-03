The defeat of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League season 13 continues. CSK were defeated by 7 runs against Hyderabad. This is the third consecutive defeat in the tournament. In this match, Dhoni stood till the end but could not win the team even after scoring an unbeaten 47, even when the last over was held by inexperienced Abdul Samad, a young bowler. After the match, Dhoni has acknowledged his failure with batting.

Dhoni said that he could not take the ball in the middle of the bat. Dhoni said, “I was not able to get a lot of balls in the middle of the bat, maybe trying to hit the ball more vigorously. It was running in the mind while watching the field.”

Meanwhile, Dhoni was seen to be very upset due to fatigue. Dhoni said about his health, “I am fine. The throat dries up under such circumstances.”

Chennai started the season with a win against Mumbai Indians, but after that they have lost three matches in a row. The captain said, “Long ago we had lost three matches in a row. We have to catch catches, not bowling no balls. Sometimes we get more loose. Our two overs went well but overall we could have done something better. Nobody wants to drop catches, but at this stage you have to see that such catches are taken.

Let us know that in the Indian Premier League season 13, CSK’s team is at last place in the points table. If Doni’s team does not return in the next two or three matches, then their journey in the tournament will be extremely difficult.

